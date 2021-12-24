Mamata pledges to 'never allow anyone disrespect farmers'

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata gave a call on Kisan Divas to pledge never to allow anyone to disrespect farmers as they are the backbone of India.



"Today, we remember the sacrifice of each & every farmer who fought for their rights, we honour their spirit and salute their courage. We celebrate the victory of all our farmers! On #KisanDivas, let us pledge to never allow anyone to disrespect the backbone of India," the Chief Minister tweeted on Thursday.

Banerjee, who has ensured three-time increase of the farmers in Bengal, had extended all her support to the farmers when they had been agitating at Singhu border against the three contentious farm Laws that were introduced by the Centre. The farmers had staged agitation for more than a year. Delegation of MPs from her party visited the farmers repeatedly and she spoke to them over phone.

Finally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced withdrawal of the Laws.

It needs a mention that around 700 people had laid their lives in a year while agitating against the farm Laws.

The Chief Minister repeatedly said that her government is committed to the welfare of the farmers and increased the benefits of Krishak Bandhu Scheme to Rs 10,000 per annum soon after forming the government for the third consecutive term.

It needs to be mentioned that the average annual income of farmers has tripled from Rs 91,000 to Rs 2.91 lakh. Distribution of Kisan Credit Cards have also increased.