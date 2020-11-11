Mamata pays tribute to victims of political violence, TMC holds rally at Nandigram

Kolkata: On the occasion of the 13th 'Nandigram Dibas' on Tuesday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders urged the people not to do anything that may strengthen BJP's hand as the saffron party is more dangerous than the Left.



Earlier in the day, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "Today is Nandigram Dibas – the 13th anniversary of the barbaric massacre in the name of 'new dawn'. My homage to all those who have lost their lives due to political violence across the world. Peace must always win."

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed her gratitude to the people of East Midnapore on the occasion. While addressing the Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman award ceremony from Nabanna Sabhaghar, she said: "I would like to express my gratitude to Sisirda (TMC MP from Kanthi Lok Sabha constituency Sisir Adhikari) and all who had found for Nandigram."

In the afternoon a meeting was held at Nandigram where Trinammol leaders addressed the people.

Firhad Hakim, veteran TMC leader and state Urban development and municipal affairs minister urged the people not to do anything that strengthens the hand of BJP. " We should always remember that both the political parties, namely, CPI(M) and BJP believe in violence. CPI(M) kills people for political vendetta and BJP kills people in the name of religion. As far as violence and killing are concerned they are two sides of the same coin," he said.

Without naming Suvendu Adhikari who had organised a separate meeting to observe Nandigram Dibas, Hakim said: "Not I but we is the fundamental principle of Trinamool Congress. The party works for the upliftment of the common people and nobody should think of himself as bigger than the party. We all work under Mamata Banerjee and she is our inspiration."

Slamming the BJP he said: "BJP is trying to convert Bengal into Uttar Pradesh where Dalit women are tortured and raped almost daily. The BJP is trying to bring the same divisive politics in Bengal and let loose one community against the other. The people in Nandigram fought against the misrule of the CPI(M) irrespective of their caste, creed and religion."

Purnendu Bose, state minister for Technical Education and skill development and who was associated with the Nandigram movement for beginning said: "The people of Nandigram had put up a fight against the oppression of the CPI(M). It was a people's movement that led to the downfall of the CPI(M)."

The police had opened fire killing 14 people protesting against the forcible acquisition of farmland to set up a chemical hub on March 14, 2007. More than 50 people were injured. Mamata Banerjee took up the issue and launched a movement across the state. Nandigram marked the beginning of the end of CPI(M). In 2008 Panchayat election, Trinamool Congress got control over the Zilla Parishad in East Midnapore winning 35 out of 53 seats. It had also won the South 24-Parganas Zilla Parishad.

Suvendu Adhikari, MLA from Nandigram organised a separate meeting to observe the day. "The credit goes to the people who had put up a united fight to oust the CPI(M). I salute those who had sacrificed their lives for the movement," he remarked.