Mamata pays tribute to tribal icon Birsa Munda

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to the freedom fighter and tribal leader Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary on November 15.



The Chief Minister tweeted: "Paying homage to the great freedom fighter & tribal leader 'Dharti Aaba' Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his Jayanti today. He founded a new religion & fought for the rights of the tribes. His life serves as an inspiration till date."

A week ago, a controversy had erupted over Union Home minister Amit Shah garlanding the wrong statue of Birsa Munda in Bankura district during his two-day visit to the state. It was alleged that Shah had put the garland on a hunter's statue, mistaking it to be that of Birsa Munda.

Banerjee's tweet comes at a time when her government has taken a series of initiatives in the past nine years for development of the people from the tribal community. Her government has ensured that the elderly members of the community get Rs 10,000 as monthly pension. At the same time, the state government has also simplified the process of getting scheduled caste and schedule tribe certificates within four weeks of application. One will be provided with a certificate just against a document showing that anyone of his or her family members belongs to the community. There is no more requirement of furnishing any document prior to 1950.

Earlier in the day, a six feet tall statue of Birsa Munda was installed at Bandwan in Purulia. The initiative was taken up by local Trinamool Congress MLA Rajib Lochan Saren, who was also the convenor of the programme held to pay tribute to the tribal freedom fighter on his birthday.