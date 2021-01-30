Mamata pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi

Top
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 73rd death anniversary on Saturday.

She said that the Father of the Nation's ideals of non-violence and communal harmony will guide the nation towards prosperity.

"The unity we desire will last only if we cultivate a yielding and charitable disposition towards one another.

Homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. May his ideals of non-violence and communal harmony guide our nation towards prosperity," she tweeted.

