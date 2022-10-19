Mamata meets kin of flash flood victims, hands over compensation

Darjeeling: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday handed over job letters to one member of the family of the deceased in the Mal flash flood tragedy besides awarding rescuers from the local community with jobs, citations and cash awards.



Banerjee, on a tour of North Bengal, chaired an administrative meeting in Mal in the Jalpaiguri district on Tuesday.

In the administrative meeting, the CM handed over citations and Rs 1 lakh cash award to seven persons who had risked their lives to save people from being washed away and drowned in the Mal flash flood. She even offered them jobs as civic volunteers. "Risking their own lives, they saved the lives of 45 people," stated Banerjee.

The list of beneficiaries included Mohammad Manik, Amira Mahato, Dara Singh, Dipak Bhodka, Biswajit Biswas, Manoj Munda and Soumen Chowdhury.

"We are very happy. We did not expect to be given jobs. I have been offered a job in the capacity of civic police," stated Biswajit Biswas, a driver who had rescued many on the night of the tragedy.

A sudden flash flood in the Mal river in Malbazar during Durga idol immersion on the evening of October 5 swept away many. The flash flood left eight dead and many others injured. The state government had immediately paid an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister handed over government job offer letters to one member each from the families of the deceased. "You all can choose between constable and Group C jobs. All of you will be posted locally," added the Chief Minister.

"We are probing how the water level in the river rose so suddenly. There are many factors in play. There is an interconnected network of rivers, including Teesta in Sikkim and other rivers from neighbouring countries. Sometimes, water is released from the dams and barrages without prior information and the water level in the rivers rises. Our Chief Secretary will take up the matter with the concerned governments," stated the Chief Minister.

Banerjee also handed over job offer letters to 50 Adivasi youths, who are members of a dance troupe. They had earlier requested her for jobs during an 'Adivasi Mass Marriage' programme in Alipurduar that the Chief Minister had attended.

Tuesday's administrative meeting was held at the Adarsha Vidya Mandir. The school is commemorating its 75th anniversary this year. The Chief Minister sanctioned Rs 10 lakh for modernisation and upgradation of the school's playground so that others too can use the field for sports and games. She also stated that an Adivasi Bhawan will be built here.

The Chief Minister, during this visit, had been staying in a private resort owned by Dulal Chandra Das, the MLA of Maheshtala. "Dulal da had been inviting me to stay in his resort time and again but I did not get the opportunity. This time, I spent a night here. There are no government guest houses in Mal," stated Banerjee.

She instructed the district administration to build a government guest house in Mal. "It is an important location in Dooars. There has to be a facility where government officials can stay. The guest house should be built in line with typical cottages of Jalpaiguri. A multipurpose Rabindra Sadan with a conference hall also has to be built so that it can be used for conferences and cultural programmes," stated the Chief Minister.

After the administrative meeting, the Chief Minister departed for Siliguri in a helicopter from the school ground. In Siliguri, en-route to Uttarkanya Government Guest House, the Chief Minister visited the Kawakhali Biswa Bangla Shilpa Haat.

On Wednesday, Banerjee will attend a Vijaya Sammelan programme organised by the police at the Kawakhali grounds. A huge turnout of over 30,000 is expected. Last-minute preparations, including security arrangements, are being completed.