Mamata lists slew of movements against CAA, NRC

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday announced a series of protest movements to step up anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests across the state.



Various frontal organisations of the party will take part in the protests, beginning from December 23. The courses of action to raise voice against CAA and NRC were declared by Banerjee, after she held a meeting with various party functionaries including MPs and MLAs at Trinamool Bhavan.

"There will be meetings and rallies in all sub-divisional headquarters against CAA and NRC on December 23. This will be followed by a protest rally from Swami Vivekananda's ancestral home on Simla Street till Gandhi Bhavan in Beliaghata on December 24," said Banerjee.

The trade union wing of Trinamool will hold rallies in Dum Dum, Kamarhati, Baranagar and its adjoining areas on December 26. The Kisan Khet Mazdoor Trinamool Congress Committee, which is led by Trinamool MLA Becharam Manna, will hold a protest march from Singur to Tarakeswar in Hooghly district on December 27.

There will be a dharna on the issue in all the 294 Assembly constituencies in the state on December 28 and 29, from 10 am to 5 pm.

"The foundation day of Trinamool Congress on January 1 will be observed as Citizenship Rights Day (Nagarik Adhikar Divas). We will be organising this at the booth level to mark our foundation day," Banerjee said.

She appealed to the people to participate in the mass protests in a peaceful and democratic manner.

"BJP is preparing fake videos to misguide people. Do not pay heed to rumours. Protest peacefully using democratic means," Banerjee reiterated, adding that BJP is spreading a fake video about her.

Five youths belonging to a different community were allegedly made to wear skullcaps and throw stones at trains. The saffron party is spreading videos of the same to incite tension, she added.

"After being alerted by a journalist I inquired at the administrative level and came to know that five people from another community were made to wear skullcaps and were photographed and

videographed while pelting stones at a train in Murshidabad district. They were caught by the local people and were handed over to the police. Law will take its own course," she added.

Banerjee, however, clarified that her party will protest democratically so that public life is not hampered by any means. "We are against bandhs, road and rail blockades. We have been consistent on this stand since 2009," she maintained.