Mamata likely to visit Mumbai in December

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit Mumbai at the beginning of December and meet the industry leaders to attract investment for Bengal.



Her visit to the financial capital of the country comes crucial ahead of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS). The forthcoming BGBS is scheduled to be held on April 20 and 21 in 2022.

If everything goes as planned, Banerjee may visit Mumbai for a three-day tour on December 1. Her visit to Mumbai is considered to be of great significance when the Chief Minister has clearly stated now her aim is to make Bengal number one in industry and commerce.

The BGBS could not be held for the last two years due to Covid and this year's business summit is the first one after Banerjee came to power for the third consecutive term. Starting from a single-window system to different ease of doing business projects were taken up to extend support to industrialists and entrepreneurs. A high-powered committee headed by the Chief Minister herself has also been set up to resolve issues related to trade, commerce and industrialisation. The state government has also introduced the ethanol production policy.

Banerjee had earlier visited Mumbai in November 2017 when she had met Mukesh Ambani and Uddhav Thackeray. But this is the first time she is going to visit Mumbai after coming to power for the third consecutive term. She is also scheduled to visit Delhi on November 22.