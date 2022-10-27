Mamata likely to visit Chennai to attend Guv's family function

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to reach Chennai on November 2 to attend the birthday celebration of Governor La Ganesan's elder brother the following day.



Manipur Governor La Ganesan, who was given additional charge of West Bengal in July, has invited Banerjee for the occasion.

On Monday, Ganesan attended the Kali Puja at Banerjee's Kalighat residence along with his family. This was the first time that Ganesan visited the Chief Minister's residence.

According to sources, the Governor was very impressed to witness how the Chief Minister lived in a small house, exemplifying humility and simplicity.

He was deeply moved by her hospitality and on that very day, he invited Banerjee to attend his elder brother's 80th birthday celebrations on November 3 in Chennai.

Banerjee is likely to reach Chennai on November 2 and join the celebrations of which several political leaders will be part of.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is also likely to attend the event. There is scope for a one-on-one meeting between Banerjee and Stalin.

Kali Puja is held at Banerjee's residence every year where she cooks the 'bhog' for the goddess. The event is attended by senior bureaucrats, ministers, MPs, MLAs, Consul Generals, and eminent personalities. Jagdeep Dhankhar, former Governor of Bengal, who is currently the Vice-President of India, had also visited Banerjee's residence during Kali Puja along with his wife. Banerjee is scheduled to attend a programme on October 30 where the apex court's Chief Justice is slated to be present.

It has not yet finalised whether Banerjee will visit Chandannagar in Hooghly for the inauguration of Jagaddhatri Puja that begins on November 2 and ends on November 5.

"We have not received any intimation whether Mamata Banerjee will come to Chandannagar for the inauguration of Jagaddhatri Puja," a senior Trinamool Congress leader in the district said.