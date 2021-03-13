Mamata likely to publish TMC's poll manifesto today

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee is likely to publish the party's 2021 Assembly Election manifesto on Sunday.



Earlier, she was scheduled to release it on March 11 but the press conference was cancelled after she received injuries and was admitted to SSKM hospital on night of March 10.

March 15 is observed as Nandigram Day by Trinamool Congress. On this day in 2007 police had gunned down seven villagers who had been protesting against the forcible acquisition of land to set up a special economic zone for the Salim Group of Indonesia.

Several people received gunshot injuries and Mamata Banerjee took up the issue and led the movement.

She was soon joined by the people from all walks of life. Nandigram became the Waterloo for the ruling CPI(M) government who lost to Trinamool in 2011 Assembly poll.

After 13 years, Nandigram has hit the headline because of the high-voltage election battle between Mamata Banerjee and her former lieutenant Suvendu Adhikari. It was learnt that the work carried out by Mamata Banerjee-led administration would be incorporated in the manifesto along with improvement of infrastructure to provide ration to the people

free of cost.

Banerjee is likely to address a public rally at Balarampur in Purulia on Monday from where the sitting MLA Shantiram Mahato is

contesting. Banerjee will take part in election campaigns on a wheel chair. She is likely to announce her itinerary for the first phase of the election scheduled to be held in 30 constituencies in Junglemahal and East Midnapore on March 27.