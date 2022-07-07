Mamata likely to leave for Darjeeling on July 11

Kolkata: Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) President Anit Thapa regretted their earlier support to the BJP for 15 years which did not bear any fruits and reiterated that his party will work hand in hand with the state government for development in the Hills. Thapa met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna on Wednesday.



"We have supported the BJP for 15 years but there has hardly been development in the Hills. We have lagged behind at least 20 years. We will work with the state government. Till date, there was sentimental politics in the Hills and practical politics was hampered. The administration system had collapsed. Now we will regularise the system and development will follow automatically," Thapa said after his meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

He reiterated that he had made the people of Darjeeling understand that the state government wants development of the Hills and so they have been voted to power. "Tourism in the Hills have picked up with the state government extending assistance in setting up plenty of home stays in the Hills," he added.

Thapa extended invitation to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to attend the swearing-in of the newly elected GTA Sabhasads which is likely to be held on July 12. Banerjee is expected to leave for Darjeeling on July 11.

In the recently concluded GTA election BGPM won 27 seats, Hamro Party 8 seats, TMC 5 seats and Independent 5 seats.

Thapa reiterated that peace has returned in the Hills but Employment Exchange, School Service Commission, College Service Commission needs to be incorporated in the GTA so that the people of the Hills are not deprived by any means.

"The number of employees in GTA also needs to be increased," he added.

State Power minister Aroop Biswas, who is in-charge of the Hills on behalf of TMC said that they will be extending support to GTA members from outside.