Mamata likely to hold rally on Dec 7, TMC district presidents to start door-to-door campaign from Dec 1

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee is likely to take part in a rally to highlight the failure and step-motherly attitude of the Centre on December 7, besides the district presidents of TMC have been directed to start door-to-door campaign from December 1.



It has not been formally announced by Trinamool Congress whether it will be a procession or a meeting.

A meeting was held at Banerjee's Kalighat residence on Friday evening. It was attended by Partha Chatterjee, party's secretary-general, Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Youth Congress president, Firhad Hakim and Subrata Bakshi to discuss the party's programmes.

Though because of COVID-19 pandemic Trinamool Congress is not holding political rallies, Banerjee had addressed a gathering on November 25. The way BJP's Central leadership are coming to Bengal and spreading canard and false information to confuse people, Trinamool Congress thought it to counter the statements politically and make people aware of the real picture.

Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress MP and Trinamool Youth Congress president will address a rally on November 29 at Diamond Harbour.

It was learnt that Trinamool Congress has decided to go all out against the Centre and under the door-to door campaign the district presidents have been asked to hold meetings and rallies in every block from December 1. Through these meetings, Trinamool Congress will highlight the development work that has been carried out in Bengal in the past 10 years vis- a vis the complete failure of the Centre to come out of the financial crisis the country is facing now.

The projects that have acclaimed international accolade like Kanyashri and Sabuj Sathi along with many others will be highlighted. While Kanyashree is a major step towards women empowerment, Sabuj Sathi has successfully checked school dropouts, particularly among girls.

Swasthya Sathi, an ace project taken up by the state government will also be highlighted in the meetings. BJP has accused Mamata Banerjee of denying the people of Bengal by not accepting Ayushman Bharat.



Swasthya Sathi is completely free while in Ayushman Bharat the state governments have to bear 40 per cent of the medical expense.

Moreover, to get Ayushman Bharat card, a beneficiary has to give Rs 30 and so a family of five has to dish out Rs 150 to get the card. Swasthya Sathi card is free and on Thursday Banerjee announced that the entire population of Bengal would be brought under Swasthya Sathi.