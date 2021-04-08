Mamata likely to hold rallies in S Dinajpur on Apr 21-22

BALURGHAT: Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit South Dinajpur for poll campaigns on April 21 and 22, said

district party president and Gangarampur candidate Goutam Das.

"It has been decided that our party supremo Mamata Banerjee will take part in three public rallies between April 21 and 22 under three Assembly constituencies — Balurghat, Tapan and Harirampur. On April 21, she will address a public rally at Balurghat for party candidate Sekhar Das Gupta. On April 22, she will campaign for Kalpana Kisku in Tapan and Biplab Mitra in Harirampur," Das said.

According to him, she may address more than three rallies in the district.

"The venue of her other rallies in the district is yet to be confirmed,"

he said. Polls for the district is on April 26, the seventh of the eight phase polls

in Bengal.

In South Dinajpur, Banerjee has directed the party leaders to give maximum stress on rural areas highlighting the development projects that have already been taken by the state government.

"The leaders are now concentrating on small party meetings and door-to-door campaigning," said a political observer.