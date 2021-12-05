Mamata likely to campaign for KMC polls on Dec 16

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee is likely to campaign under the Jadavpur Assembly constituency area and Behala Chowrasta for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections on December 16.



"Mamata Banerjee may campaign at Baghajatin and Behala Chowrasta area on December 16 in support of the candidates of KMC elections," TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said after holding a strategy meeting with the candidates who are contesting in the KMC elections scheduled to be held on December 19.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee during his address in the meeting advocated for free and fair elections and made it clear that the party will have zero tolerance against anyone if he/she is found preventing any person from casting his/her franchise during the elections.

Former councillors who have not received a ticket to contest the polls this year were also present in the meeting held at Maharashtra Nivas hall at Hazra on Saturday.

"Abhishek Banerjee has made it clear to all party leaders and workers for ensuring free and fair elections. If anybody is found to indulge in an attempt to stop any voter from casting his/her franchise, he/she will be shown the exit door, irrespective of affiliation to any party leader," TMC leader Tarak Singh said.

Senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim said that the candidates have been asked to lay emphasis on door-to-door campaigns. "The candidate list for KMC elections have been announced by party chairperson Mamata Banerjee. There are old faces as well as new. So, we have convened a meeting to have proper coordination among all of them and the party. Every single party member is important and those who have been denied a ticket to contest this time have been asked to take an active part in campaigns with the candidates," Hakim said, adding that the contesting candidates, particularly the newer ones, have been given a guideline regarding the campaign strategy.

According to sources, Abhishek had cautioned leaders and workers and added that a close watch is being kept on their activities.

"We have been able to gain the confidence among common people that any anti-people step is not welcomed by Trinamool. So, it is unlikely that the party will not be apprised of any unlawful activity on behalf of anybody," he had said during the meeting, informed the source.

MP Mala Roy who is also contesting the civic election said candidates have been directed to go door-to-door and even to the residences of those people who are known to vote for other political parties and seek votes in favour of TMC. "The nominees have been asked to highlight the development work in terms of civic amenities that have been delivered to them by the TMC board," TMC leader Aroop Biswas said.

According to sources, the candidates have been asked not to be concerned about one or two seats where TMC leaders are contesting as Independent after being denied a ticket. "Those who are contesting as Independent after not being fielded have not acted right. No party member is beyond the party and everybody should accept the party's decision," Hakim said.

TMC has dropped 39 sitting councillors of the outgoing board of KMC and has nominated 64 women candidates which is 45 per cent of the total candidates and far ahead of the stipulated 33 per cent seats, which are reserved for women.