Mamata likely to attend PM's virtual meet with CMs on Covid

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to attend a meeting virtually on Covid convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.



The Centre has communicated to all chief ministers across the country to be present in the meeting with Covid cases on the rise in the country. Union Health Secretary Rajiv Bhushan will be present in the meeting. Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab are among the states that have been witnessing a steep rise in Covid numbers.

The situation in Bengal is, however, under control with cases well below 50 and mortality almost nil barring a single day for the last 20 days. Awareness has been taken up regarding the wearing of masks and the use of sanitisers.

It is learnt that the Centre will ask the states about the measures that have been taken to check the spread of the virus and will also provide necessary instructions if any.

Two days after the virtual meeting, Banerjee is set to leave for New Delhi on April 29 to attend a conclave on April 30 in the presence of Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, high court judges and CMs from other states. The meet is expected to address the pendency of cases across courts in India.

Banerjee may also meet the PM separately with the state's demands. "An appointment has been sought. The meeting will depend on the PM's schedule," an official at Nabanna said on condition of anonymity.