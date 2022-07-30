Mamata likely to attend Niti Aayog meeting in Delhi on August 7

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to attend the meeting of the Niti Aayog on August 7. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited all the Chief Ministers to attend the meeting.



It was learnt that Banerjee is likely to go to Delhi early next week. She is likely to visit Parliament and meet some of the Opposition leaders. The Monsoon Session of Parliament will be held till August 13. The election of the Vice-President is on August 6 and the Trinamool Congress has already announced that it will abstain from voting for the Opposition candidate Margaret Alva for the party does not approve of the way her name was proposed.

Political experts felt that Banerjee may raise the price hike issue in the said meeting. The Lok Sabha Speaker has allowed a discussion on price hike on Monday following pressure from the Opposition. It will be discussed in the Rajya Sabha too.

Banerjee may also take up the issue of economic blockade which the Centre is deliberately carrying out by not clearing the money meant for 100 days work. Banerjee had written letters to the Prime Minister requesting him to clear the dues at the earliest. But the Centre hasn't responded and has not even cleared the dues. Banerjee has threatened to put up a roadblock in Delhi if the money meant for 100 days work is not released.

Political experts opine that she will talk to the Opposition leaders on the issue of how the Lok Sabha election battle can be fought unitedly. Banerjee has said over and again, including at the Martyrs' Day rally on July 21, that the BJP will not get a majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She might also address the issue of how the Centre has let loose the Central agencies to scare the Opposition.