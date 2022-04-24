Mamata likely to attend conclave in New Delhi, meet PM on Apr 30

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to leave for New Delhi on April 29 to attend a conclave on April 30 in the presence of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, high court judges and chief ministers from other states.



The meet is expected to address the pendency of cases across courts in India. Banerjee may also meet the Prime Minister separately pressing the Centre to clear the state's dues.

"An appointment has been sought. The meeting will depend on the PM's schedule," an official at Nabanna said on condition of anonymity.

The seminar has been called by the Prime Minister to discuss how cases can be expedited, say sources.

Last year, Banerjee had met Modi after she won the Bengal Assembly elections and then again in November when she pressed for the demands of the state.

Banerjee had even invited Modi for the two-day Bengal Global Business Summit that concluded on Thursday. However, the Prime Minister was unable to make it to the event.

During her last meeting with Modi on November 24 last year, she had raised several contentious issues, including the BSF's enhanced jurisdiction along the India-Bangladesh border and GST dues the Centre owed Bengal.

According to sources, besides pending caseload owing to lack of physical hearings amid the pandemic, high court judge vacancies may also be discussed during the April 30 meeting.

Calcutta High Court currently has 31 permanent judges and eight additional judges against a sanctioned bench strength of 72. With 46 per cent vacant seats, the Calcutta High Court is facing an onerous task to clear 2.1 lakh (till February 2022) pending cases.