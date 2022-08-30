Mamata likely to address rally in Birbhum in Sept

kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee is likely to address a rally in Birbhum in the second week of September. She is likely to address the party leaders in Gram Panchayats and Municipalities.



Trinamool Congress Birbhum district unit will hold a rally at Khairasol in September, from which the programme of Banerjee will be announced.

Political experts said Banerjee would assess the strength of the district organisation, which was set up by Anubrata Mondal.

In his absence, Banerjee will try to ensure that the strength of the organisation remains the same before the Panchayats election.

It was learnt that the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee might hold a meeting with the leaders in Birbhum early September. There are 167 gram Panchayats and six civic bodies in Birbhum As the BJP's target is to improve the organisation in Birbhum, Trinamool will leave no stone unturned to do better in the forthcoming Panchayats polls in 2023.

With an eye on the Panchayat polls, Abhishek had been meeting the leaders from the districts since August 1.

He had held meetings with the leaders of North Bengal and some South Bengal districts.

At a meeting held with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders of West Midnapore and Jhargram in Kolkata, Abhishek had said that TMC wouldn't tolerate any kind of highhandedness by its leaders or workers and prodded them to work on increasing interactions with the masses.

He also stated that everyone should be allowed to vote in the forthcoming Panchayat polls in the state, scheduled next year.