Mamata leads rally to commemorate Durga Puja's UNESCO cultural heritage tag

Kolkata: In recognition of Kolkata's Durga Puja being listed as an 'Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity', Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday conveyed her gratitude to UNESCO and announced the beginning of Puja celebrations as she led a mammoth, colourful rally from the gates of the iconic Jorasanko Thakurbari to Red Road.



"I would like to thank UNESCO for acknowledging our Durga Puja as ICH of Humanity. The festivities are beginning today (Thursday), one month ahead of the Puja. I welcome people from all walks of life and thank everyone for watching it from around the globe," Banerjee said just before the procession began.

Banerjee added that Durga Puja is a festival that unites people across the world. "Regardless of our caste, creed, religion, history or culture...in celebration, we are united and I salute this spirit of unity, humanity and harmony," she said.

The rally was attended by people from all walks of life with 25,000 Puja committees based in Kolkata, Howrah, Bidhannagar, artistes from Tollywood and the tele-industry taking part.

State Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi, Director General of Police Manoj Malaviya and Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal were also present.

City Mayor Firhad Hakim who attended the rally led the team of Chetla Agrani Club — the Puja that he patronises. The entire team of Chetla wore green to symbolise the theme 'Greenery' which will be depicted through the Puja this year.

Minister Chandrima Bhattacharjee, Bidhannagar Mayor Krishna Chakraborty were seen performing the 'dhunuchi' dance (a traditional devotional dance of Bengal performed to thank the deity by holding a dhunuchi, which contains burning coconut husk). Ministers Shashi Panja, Aroop Biswas, Sujit Bose also took part in the mega rally.

Similar rallies were organised across the state on Thursday.

Interestingly, there was a smart shower just before the beginning of the rally but it stopped soon after the walk began.

The rally was marked by Chaau dance performances, playing of dhaks, dhamsas and baul music coupled with the blowing of conch shells by members of different Puja clubs. A half-finished 'Ek Chala' Durga and her entourage were an integral part of the rally symbolising that the idol making is still in process with a month to go.

A double-decker bus, which is used for tourism by the state government, was also promoted during the procession. A sea of people assembled beyond the guard rail placed along the rally route and waved to Banerjee as she led the rally.

"For the people of Bengal, Durga Puja is not just a festival, it's an emotion. We welcome Maa Durga straight into our hearts and worship her with utmost love and sincerity. Thanking everyone who made this day a grand success! Your contribution is appreciated by all. From members of Puja Committees to people of our beloved state as well as the world, your participation meant a lot. I also salute all police personnel on Police Day - our police officers have always outdone themselves in maintaining law and order in the state. The countdown for Durga Puja 2022 has already begun — now, let the celebrations begin! Happy Durga Puja to all my brothers and sisters!" Banerjee wrote on her Facebook page soon after the procession.

In December 2021, Durga Puja was added to the intangible cultural heritage list of UNESCO.