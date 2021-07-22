Mamata launches Trinamool's Bengali daily 'Jago Bangla'

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday launched the daily edition of the party's mouthpiece "Jago Bangla" from the dais of the Martyrs' Day programme. This is the first Martyrs' Day observed by Trinamool Congress after returning to power for the third consecutive term with a thumping majority.



The 16-page Bengali daily has been made available digitally from Wednesday. One just needs to click on the link www.epaper.jagobangla.in to read the daily.

This is the second time since Trinamool Congress was formed when the Martyrs' Day programme was held virtually, due to the Covid pandemic. Usually lakhs of people from all over the state pours into the city every year to listen to Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee's address from the dais in front of Victoria House at Esplanade.

The party's state president Subrata Bakshi along with other senior leaders including Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas and Baiswanar Chattopadhyay paid floral tribute at the Martyrs' Column near Victoria House.

With Banerjee giving her speech in virtual mode, crores of people from different walks of life remained glued to their mobile phone screens from 2 pm onward when she had given a clarion call to oust BJP from the Centre in 2024 general elections.

Even giant screens were installed at every ward in the city where people gathered, following Covid protocols, to listen to Banerjee's speech. Senior leaders of the party attended Sahid Diwas programme in their localities. Secretary General of Trinamool Congress Partha Chatterjee attended the same at Behala.

He said: "It is none other than the party chairperson Mamata Banerjee who always safeguarded the people's rights. The people of Bengal have proved that they have faith in only one person who is none other than Mamata Banerjee".

Recollecting the incident of police firing on July 21 in 1993 killing 13 Youth Congress workers, senior leader Firhad Hakim said: "We the Trinamool Congress workers pay homage to the martyrs on this day every year by empathising the pain of their near and dear ones as we had witnessed the ruthless incident taking place in front of our eyes".

"We all are eager to listen to our leader Mamata Banerjee today as she is the only leader who shows us the right direction to fight against all odds when constitutional bodies and position holders like the Governor, Election Commission and other agencies need to follow the Constitution in this democratic country," he said.

Stating about the significance of the party supremo's speech on Martyrs' Day, Trinamool Youth Congress president Saayoni Ghosh said in a video message that the youth workers are relentlessly working to help people in different ways at the distressed time of the Covid pandemic.

Sahid Diwas has been observed in every block in the state. Giant screens were also installed at different parts of Nandigram.