Mamata launches 'Karmo Bhumi' portal to help IT professionals

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched Karmo Bhumi portal to help IT professionals, who returned to Bengal after losing jobs in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. This would help them to get work in the state itself.



A web portal named Karmo Bhumi has been launched that will act as a medium between the professionals and IT companies in Bengal.

The Chief Minister tweeted on Tuesday: "On behalf of Government of West Bengal, we launched Karmo Bhumi, web portal for IT professionals, returned and looking for job change due to COVID-19. Connect now to IT companies of Bengal through Karmabhumi.nltr.org. My best wishes to everyone."

Amit Mitra, the state IT minister, said: "We dont have the count of the number of IT professionals those have returned as they didn't register separately."

"But the success of our effort comes as in just three hours after the Chief Mimister's tweet in this connection the site registered 5,000 visit and 250 of them have already registered," Mitra maintained.

Just by clicking on the link of State Workforce Tracker - karmabhumi.nltr.org - an IT professional can enter the portal of the state Information and Technology and Electronics where they have to key in their details to connect with the IT companies including the major players in the industry as well.

Since the inception of the lockdown period, the Chief Minister had raised her concern about the IT professionals from Bengal who will be returning to the state in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. She had assured help to these quarter of people as much as possible by the state government.The planning had started following directions of the Chief Minister. Now the state government has come up with the portal that will be of immense help for the IT professionals. Many returned from different parts of the country and abroad to the state after losing or even giving up jobs as the situation turned grimmer due to COVID-19 pandemic.

There are around 700 IT and ITeS companies at Salt Lake Sector V and Rajarhat where at present around 2.5 lakh people work.

The IT sector has welcomed the move of the Chief Minister as it will help in retaining the profession in the state itself and at the same time the IT professionals too will get a better opportunity to work in Bengal itself.