Mamata keeps her word, offers jobs to Birbhum victims' kin

Kolkata: Keeping her promise, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee virtually handed over job appointment letters to the next of kin of the deceased who died at Bogtui village in Birbhum where seven charred bodies were recovered on the night of March 21. Later two persons died of burn injuries in the hospital.



Banerjee had announced jobs for the next of kin and compensation for the family of the deceased. The 10 beneficiaries were called at the office of the District Magistrate at Suri in Birbhum on Monday afternoon. DM Bidhan Roy directly handed over the appointment letters.

Banerjee instructed the District Magistrate to see that the beneficiaries are able to start work at the earliest and extend all possible assistance to them. "They have lost their important documents due to the fire. So you should help them in this and take measures so that they can get these documents done at the earliest," Banerjee told Roy virtually.

She reiterated that providing a job or compensation to the family of the deceased is support for them so that they can continue with their livelihood. "What they have lost is their personal loss and no job or compensation can make up for it. But life should go on and so this assistance has been provided," she added.

The Chief Minister further directed the DM to ensure that the family members of the deceased can avail the facilities of various social service schemes of the state government like Swasthya Sathi, Lakshmir Bhandar etc.

When Banerjee visited Bogtui village a few days after the incident, Rs 2 lakh was handed over for the construction of damaged houses. The victims' family members were also handed over Rs 5 lakh compensation.