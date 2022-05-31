'Mamata is number 1 in TMC, no. 2 position doesn't exist'

kolkata: Stating that workers are the real assets of Trinamool Congress (TMC), party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday said there were no number 2 or 3 positions in Trinamool, rather party chairperson Mamata Banerjee is number 1 in the party and the rest are workers, including him.



He said so while addressing a mammoth rally at Annapurna Cotton Mill ground here on Monday afternoon.

Putting an end to the speculation by a section of the media about the power centres of Trinamool Congress, Abhishek said: "Mamata Banerjee is number 1 in Trinamool Congress and there is no number 2 or 3 in the party. Our workers are the real assets," he said, adding "BJP has money power, muscle power and all the agencies under its control but it does not have sincere workers who love the party and are ready to sacrifice life for it."

Referring to Madan Mitra, he said: "Mitra was arrested as he was seen in a picture with the owner of Sarada and put behind the bars for three years. Narendra Modi was seen sharing the dais with Nirav Modi, then why should he not be arrested on the same ground."

Wondering about the Governor's recent remarks over his statement about the judiciary, Banerjee said: "Governor is an impartial post. But does he maintain impartiality," he questioned, adding: "I did not criticise him but had mentioned about some judgments of the High Court." He reiterated that he respected the judiciary.

Abhishek said that many BJP leaders had been queuing up to join TMC.

"We have kept the doors closed and you will be amazed to know who all are knocking on the door. Should I close it or open the door," he asked the workers. The workers unanimously replied in negation. "So, I am keeping it closed," he replied.

The party leader also thanked Arjun Singh, who recently rejoined Trinamool, for taking up the issue of the jute industry with the Centre. "There are 24 jute mills in North 24-Parganas and the Centre is trying to close them down," he maintained.

Cautioning the BJP, he said: "Anyone trying to disturb peace in Barrackpore and its adjoining areas will be dealt with seriously and any attempt to attack Trinamool workers will not be tolerated."

Questioning the impartiality of the CBI, he said: "The CBI has miserably failed to solve Rabindranath Tagore's Nobel Prize theft case or the Jnaneshwari rail accident case. It arrested four ministers of TMC in the Narada case but did not arrest the person against whom the prime accused in Sarada money laundering case had made a written complaint. The agency is being used to scare the opposition," he maintained.

Taking a jibe at Governor Dhankhar he said: "The Governor does not say a single word when Suvendu Adhikari or Dilip Ghosh use unparliamentary words. He did not utter a single word when paramilitary forces had gunned down four persons at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar in 2021."