Mamata invited to attend birth centenary celebration of Mujibur in B'desh

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been invited to Bangladesh next month to attend the birth centenary celebration of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman scheduled next month.



Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has invited Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to attend the programme which is scheduled to be held on March 17.

It is learnt that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as per protocol has sent the proposal to the Extnernal Affairs ministry for obtaining the clearance for her trip.

Sources said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi have also been invited to attend the programme.

The Chief Minister had visited Dhaka the last time in 2015.

Sources said that Hasina had orally invited Banerjee to the birth centenary celebration when she was at Eden Gardens Kolkata two months back for the day night test match between India and Bangladesh.