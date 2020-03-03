Mamata inaugurates slew of projects to aid poor people

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday inaugurated a slew of projects including Health infrastructure at the SSKM Hospital and some of the sub-divisional hospitals in South Bengal from an administrative meeting in Uttar Dinajpur.



During the programme, Banerjee inaugurated a nine-storey building for Bangur Institute of Neurosciences, an annexure of the SSKM Hospital. A new outpatient department (OPD) building was also unveiled by the Chief Minister. The construction of the new OPD is currently completed up to the 3rd floor. It will be a nine-storeyed building in future.

The Woodburn block at the SSKM Hospital which has been renovated was also inaugurated by her. It may be mentioned here that the Woodburn block has received a major facelift after the state health department carried out extensive renovation work of the unit. All the cabins have been given a new look. Many new facilities have been installed in the cabins at the Woodburn block and paying beds have also been introduced.

Banerjee who is also in the charge of the Health department launched a renovated PG Polyclinic with the extension of School of Digestive and Liver Disease (SDLD) services at the SSKM Hospital. The administrative building of the SSKM which had recently received a major facelift was also unveiled by her. The morgue at the SSKM Hospital has been modernised. The Institute of Otorhinolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery that has been developed as the centre of excellence at the SSKM Hospital was also inaugurated by the Chief Minister.

Moreover, new facilities have come up at some of the sub-divisional hospitals in South 24-Parganas. The Baruipur Sub-Divisional Hospital has received a 5-bed dialysis unit while a 10-bed dialysis unit has been set up at Vidyasagar State General Hospital. The Garden Reach State General Hospital in the city and Katwa Sub-Divisional Hospital in East Burdwan also received a 5-bed dialysis unit each.