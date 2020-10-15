Mamata inaugurates 69 Durga Pujas virtually

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday launched the festival season in the state inaugurating Durga Puja in 69 places in the virtual mode and said though the festivities were not being held in many states the TMC government did not stop it in Bengal considering the people's sentiments. She also prayed for the end of riots, crisis and injustice.



Banerjee virtually inaugurated Pujas of the districts including Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Alipurduar, North and South Dinajpur and Malda in North Bengal along with those in Murshidabad and Nadia in South Bengal.

In South Dinajpur, the Chief Minister inaugurated seven Pujas, including Kachikala Academy, Gangarampur Football Club, Gangarampur Natya Sangsad, Thanapara Mohila Puja Balurghat, Simanta Sikha Hili, Biplabi Sangha Hili, Chakbhrigu Pragati Sangha. District Magistrate Nikhil Nirmal and Superintendent of Police Debarshi Dutta were present at Kachikala Academy at Balurghat.

The Chief Minister interacted with the Puja organisers during the virtual inauguration stating about different aspects of North Bengal including its natural bounty that attracts lakhs of tourists every year.

She reiterated that the festival must be observed following all COVID-19 regulations, including maintaining the required distance in the marquees.

"We will seek blessings from the goddess and worship her with all safety precautions... People have been under lots of hardship and stress due to COVID-19 and lockdown. They are mentally under stress. Pray to Maa Durga to bring us out of the Corona crisis," she said.

Banerjee also asked the administration to provide help to Durga Pujas organised by women.

She further said that there are many places where Durga Puja is not taking place. "We are proud that it is taking place in Bengal. But we also have to be very careful in maintaining the Covid protocols so that the rate of infection does not go up after the Puja," Banerjee said adding that it seems that permission to hold the same in Assam has not been given. She said the festival has to be organised with the involvement of people from all walks of life, caste, creed and religion.

Banerjee also visited and inaugurated the Puja pandals of Ahiritola Sarbojanin in North Kolkata and Naktala Udayan Sangha Club in South Kolkata.

Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay and state Education minister Partha Chatterjee were also present at the inaugural ceremonies at Ahiritola Sarbojanin and Naktala Udayan Sangha Club respectively.

Banerjee on Thursday will be virtually inaugurating Durga Pujas in Howrah, Hooghly, East and West Midnapore.