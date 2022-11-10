Mamata inaugurates 40 projects worth Rs 40 crore

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday virtually inaugurated 40 projects worth Rs 40 crore, including a high-end powerloom at Gurap in Hooghly district from the administrative review meeting at Ranaghat in Nadia. She also laid the foundation stone for 13 projects involving funds worth Rs 57 crore from the same meeting.



The powerloom, having 96 air jet machines and all requisite infrastructure, has the capacity of producing 1.5 crore metre of cloth annually. It will contribute largely towards the state's goal of becoming self reliant in production of cloth for making school dresses. The unit has come up on 15 acres, adjacent to Durgapur Expressway. It has entailed an investment of Rs 35 crore. It will offer direct and indirect employment to over 1,250 persons.

According to Director Textiles, Debasish Ghosh, the total requirement of cloth for producing school dresses of children is around 5.5 crore metre. Presently, most of the fabric is imported from other states mainly from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. Chief Secretary H.K. Dwivedi said that more than 1000 units have already received approval and the state expects that in the next one year, the dependency on cloth from other states will become a thing of the past.

A textile park is coming up at Kalyani, which will give a big boost to this area. The state government had rolled out an incentive policy aimed at becoming self dependent in garment production, particularly school uniforms for children on December 30, 2021. North 24-Parganas and Hooghly are the two districts from where the maximum proposals of setting up powerlooms under the incentive policy have been received. Nadia district that presently has 348 powerlooms—the highest in the state—has received over 60 new proposals under the incentive scheme. The state has plans to produce dress for police, firemen, correctional home inmates through cloth production in Bengal itself in the days to come.