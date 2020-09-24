Mamata inaugurates 2 green projects worth Rs 1,200 crore

Kolkata: Bengal comes up as the first state in the country to implement pan European projects with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday launching two major "environment-friendly sustainable development projects" in leather and solar power sectors opening doors for the creation of more than 5 lakh jobs.



The projects — "Effective waste management and sustainable development project of Kolkata Leather Complex (KLC) at Bantala and 200 MW solar power project at Digha in East Midnapore — are coming up in collaboration with European countries including Italy, Germany and The Netherlands.

The project at Bantala, worth 3 billion Euro, would come up as a model in the leather industry. The European Union will be contributing eighty percent of the project cost. "Our government facilitated the signing of MoU between Dutch partners and KLC leather association. The initiative will make the leather industry more environmentally friendly and more competitive in the global market. More than 5 lakh jobs will be created at Bantala and this will add new employment opportunities," Banerjee said during the inauguration of the projects from Nabanna. She added that it will also boost the MSME sector in the state in which Bengal has emerged as the leader.

The machinery for the "effective waste management and sustainable development project" at Bantala has been provided by Italy. The project also includes training of workers involved in the leather industry and knowledge sharing programmes to ensure better export to European countries.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the projects in the presence of Ambassador of the European Union to India and Bhutan Ugo Astuto, Dutch Ambassador to India, Nepal and Bhutan Marten van den Berg and Ambassador of Italy to India Vincenzo De Luca through video conference.

Banerjee also spoke about the 200 MW solar power project at Digha in East Midnapore. The MoU for the same was signed at the business conclave held at Digha in November 2019. KFW, the Frankfurt-based state-owned development bank, is extending financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for the Rs 1,200 crore project that will lead to a generation of 350 million units of power per year. The state government is contributing Rs 200 crore for the same. This will also facilitate thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Stating that the project shows grit and determination with it being carried out despite the Covid situation, Banerjee congratulated the authorities for successful implementation of the same and assured that within six months, the MoU was signed.

State Finance Minister Amit Mitra was also present in the programme along with senior officers including Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha, Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and Chairman and Managing Director of West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited Santanu Basu.

Besides explaining the pan-European project, Mitra said the solar power project at Digha will check 500,000 tonne of carbon emission.