Mamata inaugurates 123 projects worth about Rs 480 crore

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated three projects that will connect Birbhum with the neighbouring districts worth Rs 203 crore.



She also laid the foundation stone of 66 projects worth Rs 345 crore and inaugurated a total of 123 projects worth Rs 480 crore. The inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various projects were held virtually from the administrative review meeting which was held at Pradyut Smriti Sadan in west Midnapore on Tuesday afternoon.

She inaugurated a 586 meter long two-lane bridge on River Ajay to connect Birbhum with neighbouring districts. It is situated 22 km from Panagarh-Ilambazar Road.

She also inaugurated widening and strengthening of a stretch of road connecting Bahina More in Birbhum district with Kandi in Murshidabad covdering a distance of 22.35 km.

A 470m long two-lane bridge on Kuae River in Birbhum was inaugurated by the Chief Minister. The bridge situated at Laghata in Labhpur will connect Ahmedpur, Kirnahar and Ramjibanpur.

Trinamool Congress MLAs, including deputy speaker Ashis Banerjee, Chandranath Sinha, state minister for MSME, Bikas Roy Chowdhury, Sabhadhipati, Birbhum Zilla Parishad and MLA from Siuri, Bidhan Ray, District Magistrate, Birbhum were present in the function.

Banerjee said these projects will meet the longstanding demands of the people of Birbhum and once the communication is improved it will be easier for the people of Birbhum to travel to the neighbouring districts for business and other purposes.