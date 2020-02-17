Mamata holds one-to-one meeting with Governor

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had an hour-long one-to-one meeting with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on various "issues of governance" at Raj Bhavan on Monday.



This is the first such one-to-one meeting of the Governor and the Chief Minister since the former assumed his office in July 2019.

According to political experts, the meeting has immense significance considering the fact that this will ensure better reconciliation between the Raj Bhavan and the state government after both had difference of opinions over various issues for quite some time.

Banerjee went to the Raj Bhavan at around noon and her meeting with the Governor continued for almost an hour. No officials were present during the interaction.

Dhankhar indicated that it was extremely satisfying to hold the interaction with the Chief Minister.

The Governor later tweeted: "Had an extremely satisfying an hour-long interaction with Hon'ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Raj Bhawan @MamataOfficial."

Relations began to improve between Raj Bhavan and the state government after state Parliament Affairs minister Partha Chatterjee called on the Governor ahead of the Budget Session in the state Assembly. Monday's meeting "on various issues of governance" was quite crucial in terms of ensuring a better understanding between the Raj Bhavan and the Bengal government, as per the analysts.

The meeting comes at a time when SC/ST Bill got delayed because the Governor had refused to sign it and sought more time. He had also issued a show-cause notice to the Vice-Chancellor of Cooch Behar Panchanan Barma University for conducting the Convocation ceremony in the absence of the Governor — who is also Chancellor of the university — and without taking his assent.

He also suggested starting the process of Vice-Chancellor's removal saying: "It is expedient in the interest of the university to set in motion the process of consideration of your removal from the office of the vice-chancellor in accordance of the provision of subsection 7 and section 9 of the University Act."

Reacting to the issue, the West Bengal Chancellor Council said in a statement: "Concerned VC had intimated Governor on the proposed Convocation, but found no response. He acted according to rules."

It may be recalled that the Chief Minister had received the Governor when the latter reached the state Assembly on February 7 and delivered the opening speech of the Budget Session.