Mamata holds meeting with Bengal governor
Kolkata: In what seems to be a sign of reconciliation between the West Bengal government and the Raj Bhavan, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday called on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at his official residence to hold a meeting with him, officials said.
Banerjee is holding a one-on-one meeting with Dhankhar for the first time since he assumed charge in July last year.
The agenda of the meeting is yet to be known.
"The chief minister reached Raj Bhavan at noon. The meeting has now begun," sources in the governor's official residence said.
Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with the state government over a host of issues.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Bhima-Koregaon: Maharashtra to conduct parallel probe17 Feb 2020 11:45 AM GMT
AIADMK govt will protect the interests of minorities: TN17 Feb 2020 11:31 AM GMT
Bodies of 3 relatives of Telangana MLA found in canal17 Feb 2020 11:30 AM GMT
AAP to strengthen base in UP, to launch membership drive:...17 Feb 2020 11:27 AM GMT
Water goes to Satyendar Jain, Rai gets environment,...17 Feb 2020 11:15 AM GMT