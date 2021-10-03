Mamata hints at holding civic body elections after bypolls

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has hinted of the elections pending in 111 civic bodies, including six municipal corporations, may be conducted in the beginning of winter this year.



While holding a Press conference at Nabanna, Banerjee said: "Some more elections would remain pending after completion of the bypolls in the four Assembly segments. We have to conduct the elections also".

It needs mention that the elections in 111 civic bodies including six municipal corporations are pending for around two to three years. The election of Howrah Municipal Corporation is pending since 2018. The elections of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Asansol, Siliguri and Bidhannagar are pending from 2020. The civic bodies are being run by the board of administrators at present.

Banerjee in 2020 had said: "Elections are important. But we have to give priority to humanity (at the time of pandemic). It would not be a major problem if the polls defer a bit.However, the State Election Commission will be taking the decision in this regard." Banerjee also appealed to the EC to put on hold bypoll campaigns during Durga Puja and Lakshmi Puja. She also urged all political parties not to campaign during this time to avoid causing inconvenience to the people as they would be in festive mood.

Bypolls at South 24-Parganas' Gosaba, Khardah in North 24-Parganas, Cooch Behar's Dinhata and Nadia's Santipur Assembly constituencies are going to be held on October 30.

Standing beside the media, she stated that the people of Bengal would not tolerate if the Centre tries to impose a ban on any news channel just out of political vendetta.