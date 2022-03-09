Mamata greets women on occasion of IWD

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday greeted all women on International Women's Day and said that the society would not have advanced to where it is now without their contribution.



She said that West Bengal is committed to empowerment of women and creating enabling circumstances for them for greater contribution to society.

"On International Women's Day, my heartiest greetings to women all over the world. You make us proud," Banerjee tweeted. "Without your contribution, society would not have advanced to where it is now," she wrote.

Trinamool Congress general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee exhorted women and girls to claim their space and to be proud of their achievements.

"You have the power to do anything you want, do not let anyone tell you otherwise," the TMC MP tweeted.

He urged everyone to make the world a better place for all.