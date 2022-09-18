Mamata greets PM Modi on his birthday

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday extended her greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 72nd birthday.



"Heartiest greetings to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his 72nd birthday. I pray to God for your good health and happiness," Banerjee wrote, taking to her Twitter handle.

Despite differences of political ideology, Banerjee never forgets to extend warm wishes to the Prime Minister on the occasion of his birthday and this time too there wasn't any exception.

"Our chairperson Mamata Banerjee is perhaps the most vocal against the Prime Minister alleging step-motherly attitude against non-BJP ruled states including Bengal. But wishes like these prove that she never forgets courtesy," a senior Trinamool Congress leader said.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also extended greetings to the PM. "I extend my warm greetings to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji on his birthday. May you have many more years of good health and well-being." Abhishek tweeted.