Mamata greets people on the occasion of 'Poila Boishakh'

kolkata: Colourful processions were taken out across the state on Friday, as people ushered in 1429 Bongabdo (Bengali New Year) with food and fervour, after a two-year hiatus owing to the Covid-induced restrictions.



Long queues were witnessed outside Kalighat and Dakshineswar temples since morning, with many people seen exchanging greetings as they waited for their turn to enter the shrines to offer special puja on Poila Baishakh (Bengali New Year). Cinema halls and restaurants were mostly jam-packed during the day. The businessmen opened "haal khata" (ledger books) in shops on the day. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeted the people on the occasion through her Twitter handle. "Heartiest Baisakhi greetings. May the joys and the colours of the celebrations usher in prosperity, happiness, success and good health," Banerjee stated. Banerjee on Thursday—eve of Poila Baisakh visited Kalighat temple to offer puja and also prayed for peace and welfare of the people of Bengal. Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee along with his wife also went to Kalighat temple on Friday evening to seek blessings of mother Goddess.Various cultural programmes were held across the state. Children donned special attire and danced to the tunes of Rabindra Sangeet to usher in the first month of the Bengali New Year 1429. In several households, Ganesha and Laxmi were worshipped. Since Baisakh also marks the onset of the harvest season in the state, many people from different parts follow the tradition of worshipping clouds and seek good rain. Long queues were seen in front of restaurants serving Bengali delicacies on the special day.

Various temples across Bengal witnessed a significant amount of footfall of devotees on Friday morning. People in large numbers congregated outside Dakshineswar temple, Tarapith temple, Kankalitala, Kaalighat, Lake Kalibari.

In the past two years, people could not visit the temples on this occasion due to Covid restrictions. As the situation has gone completely under control, people wanted to enjoy the day without any fear. Extra security arrangements were done at all the temples to manage the extra crowd. Winners' team of 20 women police personnel were deployed at Dakshineswar temple. The revenue generated in the book markets in College Street dropped in the past two years due to the pandemic situation.

This year, the book stall owners are expecting that their business will go up leaving behind the shadows of Covid pandemic.