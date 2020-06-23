Mamata greets people on Rath Yatra

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of the Rath Yatra festival.

She prayed to Lord Jagannath to shower his blessings on everybody to tide over the COVID-19 crisis.

"Greetings to all my brothers and sisters on the occasion of the #RathYatra Festival. May the blessings of Lord Jagannath be showered on all, specially during this disturbing time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Jai Jagannath," Banerjee tweeted.

This year, the Rath Yatra festival is being held without pomp and splendour in West Bengal to avoid public gatherings in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.