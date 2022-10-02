Mamata greets all on Sasthi

Kolkata: The spirit of pandal hoppers on Mahasasthi was hardly dampened by the sudden downpour around evening even though they ran helter-skelter trying to find shelter from rain.



Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wishing the people of Bengal on Mahasasthi, tweeted: "The day of Bodhon is upon us, I wish everyone a very happy Mahashasthi. May Maa Durga bless us all and give us the strength to fight all the hardships that come our way. May this festive season be happy for one and all."

The Regional Meteorological office had initially predicted rainfall on Saptami (Sunday) and Ashtami (Monday). However, an unexpected downpour took place around evening on Sasthi (Friday). The initial prediction had prompted a huge number of people to visit pandals on Panchami (Thursday).

After two years of Covid pandemic, many Pujas across the city had to restrict the number of visitors, including Belur Math. Moreover, people wre allowed to see the Mahasashti Puja at Belur Math this year. Puja was earlier held without the devotees due to Covid restrictions.

This year Belur Math is expecting around 10 lakh people to visit in the four days of Durga Puja. Special launches and bus services have also been made available to facilitate the movement of devotees. Police arrangements have been made to ensure the safety and security of people. On Sasthi, the Paddapukur Barwari Durga Puja was attended by industrialist HP Budhia, senior advocate Ratnanko Banerji, councillor Dilip Bose and club president Noomi Meheta. During the first year of pandemic in 2020, Puja pandals were directed to keep their structure open to avoid large gatherings of people. In the second year of pandemic 2021, restrictions were still in place to ensure visitors wore masks and used sanitiser.

However, this year, people were seen entering the pandals in a carefree manner, took selfies with goddess Durga and videos of the magnificent structures put across the city in different pockets like Maddox Square, Garia's Navo Durga Puja, Chetla Agrani and Tridhara Sammilani, amongst many others.