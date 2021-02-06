Mamata govt eyes creation of 1.5 crore new jobs in next 5 years

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said her government eyes creation of 1.5 crore new employment opportunities in the next five years with "the planned development of huge industrial centres and infrastructure," including upgradation of Andal Airport as the state's second international aviation centre.



"I am happy to announce that the Andal Airport will be upgraded to an international aviation centre within the next two years that will lead to huge investment on the Paschimanchal (western) districts besides generating huge employment opportunities," Banerjee said after proposing to allocate Rs 150 crore for upgradation of Andal Airport.

Referring to the increase in both number of flights and passengers in Kolkata, Bagdogra and Andal, Banerjee has stated that efforts will be made to start flight services from Balurghat, Malda and Cooch Behar to improve regional flight services and also allocated Rs 50 crore for the same.

Banerjee also proposed a new scheme called "Yubashakti" under which 10,000 students will be selected every three years for internship in different government departments. They will be given preference in different government jobs and Rs 20 crore has been proposed for the initiative. Giving details on creation of 1.12 crore employment and providing jobs to 7.24 crore rural populace under 100 days work scheme in the past 10 years, Banerjee said: "At least 1.5 crore new employment opportunities will be created in the next five years at the government, semi-government levels and through self employment. Rs 12,030 crore has been earmarked in the next fiscal for implementing the above schemes." Besides plans to expand Silicon Valley and Financial Hub in phases, Banerjee spoke about the upcoming projects, including deep sea port at Tajpur, gas exploration at Ashoknagar and coal block at Deocha Pachami.

"The project will provide direct and indirect job opportunities besides economic development. In cases where land acquisition will be required, the land compensation will be determined based on consultation with the land owners and additional incentive along with rehabilitation packages. Besides, government jobs will also be provided," she said in connection with Deocha Pachami. She also proposed a special drive to fill up 50,000 vacant posts in different departments and 60,291 in the police set up in the next three years. She also proposed to bring another 14,000 acres under the unique "Matir Sristi" scheme for jobs.