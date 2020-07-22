Mamata garlands makeshift martyrs' column

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee garlanded a makeshift Martyrs' Day column to show respect to 13 youths who got killed in police firing on July 21, 1993.

Under Mamata Banerjee's leadership who was the then Youth Congress president a massive rally was taken out on July 21, 1993 demanding introduction of EPIC cards for voting.

The police opened fire killing 13 Youth Congress supporters.

After Trinamool Congress was founded in January 1998, July 21 has been observed as the Martyrs' Day.

In the past TMC had always invited the next of kin of those who got killed in police firing to join the rally. As there is virtual meeting this year, Dola Sen, party's MP had visited the houses of each of the martyrs' and

handed over letters acknowledging their roles to their family members.

She also remembered the doctors, government employees and police officials who died while fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Banerjee paid her respect to the Indian jawans who got killed in the Indo China border.

"On this day we remember all of them and their

contribution to combat COVID-19 and save our country," Banerjee said. Trinamool leaders and workers garlanded the martyrs' colums in all the 341 blocks and hoisted party flag.