Mamata foils attempt to sabotage rally

Pursura (Hooghly): Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee foiled the attempt of hampering normal internet service during her rally on Monday.



The normal internet service is now required for telecast of the programme in different media.

It was noticed a couple of minutes before Banerjee's address to the mammoth gathering that there was no proper internet service at the venue.

Reacting to the same, Banerjee said: "It is a sabotage to hamper the normal internet service. Allaince Company please take care. No one has the right to sabotage the meeting."

She directed the concerned officials to take necessary measures in this regard.

Her name was announced soon after Trinamool Congress MP from Srerampore Kalyan Banerjee completed his speech. Right at that moment, the issue related to internet connection was noticed.

Concerned officers were found taking immediate measures to solve the issue and they were even found discussing the matter with the police.

The minister of state for the Information and

Cultural Affairs department and MLA from Chandernagore Indranil Sen sang a couple of songs penned by the party supremo.

By that time the internet service was restored ensuring normal telecast of the rally in all media.