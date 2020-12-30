Mamata felicitates Basudeb Das baul

Bolpur: Basudeb Das baul, in whose house Union Home Minister Amit Shah had lunch, not only attended the Trinamool Congress rally on Tuesday but also stated that people from his community is with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as she has taken up a series of development project for them.



Banerjee felicitated him after the rally ended at Jambuni Bus Stand where Basudeb sang "chere diley sonar didi r toh pabo na. Didi ke hridh majhare rakhibo, chere debo na".

It was on December 20 when Shah had taken lunch at his house at Bolpur's Shyambati. Subsequently, Basudeb had claimed that he had failed to interact with him to tell him some of his problems.

Basudeb was excited being felicitated by the Chief Minister and opportunity given to him to sing infront of lakhs of people in the rally.

It was since morning, Basudeb was found standing at Tourist Lodge More along with other members from his community to take part in the rally.

When asked the reason behind asking attending the rally, he said: "The Chief Minister had seen us by taking up a series of projects and so we are also with her."

"We have come here supporting the development work taken up by the state government as we are receiving the financial assistance every month," he said.

When asked about his failed interaction with Shah amidst all controversy over "outsider", he said: "This is Bengal's custom to welcome and treat to anyone who visit your house. We believe in Atithi Deva Bhawa irrespective of the fact to which party one belongs."

It may be mentioned that the Chief Minister had repeatedly said about this custom of upholding the value of true Bengal.

It may be mentioned that there is a huge outsider debate going but this small gesture depicts the true cultural value the sons of the soil with which one is born and brought up.