Mamata extends support to Modi, urges him to hold all-party meet

Our Correspondent

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday offered unconditional support to the Government of India on the Ukraine issue and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider convening an all-party meeting for a national resolve to emerge from the crisis in sync with the country's long-standing stand for international peace and non-aggression.

Banerjee chose the venue of the International Kolkata Book Fair at Central Park in Salt Lake on Monday to advocate the message of 'World peace.' "A war is going on. I am not supporting any country. We want world peace. Since Independence, India has been known for its commitment to international peace and non-aggression and rejection of trans-border invasion and interference. Being the largest democracy in the world, India must take lead to offer a peaceful solution to the world, and we must offer it undaunted and unhesitant. War is not a solution, problems can be solved through discussions. I don't want to go into any argument about which country is good or which is bad. But let us all pray for world peace.

Covid has taken away lots within the last two-and-a-half years. That too is a struggle. We do not need anymore struggle, we wish for peace," Banerjee said at the inauguration of the Book Fair.

Banerjee further reiterated that the country stands united in regard to the evacuation of the stranded Indians in Ukraine and specially in giving a "quick hand to our students in distress''.

"As a senior Chief Minister in our cooperative federal, and as a leader of a national party, I reiterate our adherence to this long-standing norm of our polity during the current international crisis of the Ukraine war," Banerjee's letter read.

Asserting that domestic disagreements should be kept aside during this crisis and to ensure that the country's dignity as a nation is unchallenged and unviolated she wrote: "... In times of grave international crisis we keep aside our domestic disagreements to stand united as a nation. We do this to make sure that our dignity as a nation is unchallenged and unviolated. We do this to ensure that the principles on which we conduct our foreign affairs continue to be stable in the global arena."

Banerjee said that though concerns had been expressed on the country's general stand on the war, however, she was sure that the Prime Minister will lead the country on the basis of principles that in steering diplomatic affairs during the current crisis ends.