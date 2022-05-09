Mamata extends greetings on Mother's Day

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeted mothers across the globe on the occasion of Mother's Day on Sunday.



She tweeted: "Greetings to all mothers today on Mother's Day. The great Mother immanent in our biological mothers, our Mother Goddesses, our Motherland and the Mother Earth has been invoked by me in my poems and songs as in my social rhetoric. I salute to Mother, the Universal."

Banerjee through her poems and songs has over and again greeted our biological mother and Motherland. It is said in Indian philosophy that Mother and Motherland are superior to heaven.

In personal life, Banerjee was very close to her mother Gayatri Devi. Banerjee had always touched her feet before going out.

Banerjee, the only woman Chief Minister in India has taken on several projects to empower women.

Swasthya Sathi cards are issued in the name of the woman who is the head of the family. This card offers free medical treatment. The woman under whose name the card has been issued can also treat her parents along with her father and mother and in-laws.

Lakshmir Bhandar scheme has benefitted women between the ages of 25 and 60 years where they get Rs 500 per month for general categories and Rs 1000for SC and ST categories.

The Kanyashree scheme has helped girls to carry on with their higher studies through scholarships.

Under the Rupashree scheme, a girl can get Rs 25,000 from the state government during her marriage.

The state government gives a sapling to the mother when a girl child is born. It is expected that the parents will grow the plant and if required sell the wood during their daughter's marriage.

Trinamool has the highest number of women MPs, much above the stipulated number. There are several lakh self-help groups that are being run by women.

Banerjee wants girls from Bengal to get global recognition.

On Mother's Day Trinamool Congress organised blood donation camps across the state. In Chetla, Mayor Firhad Hakim organised a camp where women donated blood.