Mamata expresses 'shock' after Rajdeep Sardesai faces flak for R-Day coverage

Kolkata: Stating that the media is an important pillar of the country's democracy, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock with "what is happening to senior journalists" for reporting on farmers' protests in Delhi on Republic Day.



The Chief Minister tweeted: "I am shocked at what is happening to senior journalist @sardesairajdeep. It is also surprising how most in the media are silent on this issue. In our democratic system we must raise our voice. The media is an important pillar of our democracy".

Demanding immediate withdrawal of FIRs and the media be allowed to report without fear and with freedom, the Editors Guild of India (EGI) strongly condemned the "intimidating manner" in which the Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh police have registered FIRs against senior editors and journalists (including current and former office-bearers of EGI) for reporting on farmers' protest rallies and the ensuing violence that took place in the national Capital in Delhi on January 26.