Mamata evokes history, attacks Centre for 'trying to drive out citizens'

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday flayed BJP for allegedly branding anti-CAA protesters as "anti-nationals." She criticized the saffron party leaders for their "goli vs boli" remark during the Delhi Assembly election campaigns and maintained that in India "boli chalegi".



Speaking at two back-to-back public rallies at Bongaon in North 24-Parganas and at Ranaghat in Nadia on Tuesday, Banerjee categorically warned that if the people fill up the citizenship form as laid out by the Narendra Modi government, they would become foreigners in their own land and eventually find themselves at detention centres.

"How they (BJP) can give you citizenships when you all are Indian citizens. They would also ask you to fill up a form. The moment you would mention that you were not citizens for five years, the Centre would make you foreigners. You would lose your job, shelter and other rights. They would take you to the detention centre. Who are they to give you citizenship," Banerjee explained.

"There are around 130 crore people in the country out of which they have struck out 31,000. Would these people be designated as B-grade citizens? Will the BJP supporters stay in the country while others are driven out? Those who will wear the amulets given by the BJP will be termed as A-grade citizens."

Stating that a country has bleak future when its leaders take to the streets holding guns, she added: "When ministers come out to the streets holding guns then what lies ahead for the country? We do not know what will happen tomorrow."

The Trinamool Congress chief also reiterated that she would not allow the Centre to implement CAA, NRC and NPR in the state. The state government would not allow the Centre to conduct Census unless it comes out clean on NPR, particularly on the six clauses, Banerjee said.

"We (TMC) are not a party of Dushasanas like the BJP. They are the offsprings of Muhammad-bin-Tughlaq, and people should unite to save the country from it," Banerjee added.

She further said that despite her assurances, over 30 people have died in Bengal due to fear of the proposed country-wide NRC. She also wondered if the BJP-led government at the Centre would throw her out of the country because she does not have her mother's birth certificate. "The NPR, NRC and CAA are like black magic", she said.

"They are asking for the date of births of three generations. Many people were earlier born at their houses with the help of midwives. From where would they get a birth certificate? I don't even have a birth certificate. The Centre has told various states that filling up of some clauses are not mandatory. This is another lie. They are now saying that the forms would be filled up online. Is it possible?"