Mamata draws Trinamool's roadmap for Budget Session

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress (TMC) is all set to launch a movement to press its demand to remove the Governor, TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday.



She held a virtual meeting with all the MPs of her party on Thursday afternoon. She prepared a roadmap, which would be followed during the Budget session of Parliament. The session will start on January 31 and continue till February 11.

Banerjee told the MPs that she had written four letters to the Centre to remove the Governor. But the Centre did not give any reply to her letters, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, veteran TMC leader and MP, told newsmen after the meeting. He said Trinamool would launch a movement to press its demand to remove the Governor. "From the attitude of the Governor, it is quite clear that his sole purpose is to embarrass the state government," Bandyopadhyay said. Trinamool Congress chairperson will lead the movement. "It seems the Governor is trying to run a parallel government," he said.

Trinamool Congress will raise the issue of the amendment of the IAS Cadre Rules in both Houses of Parliament. It will take up the matter of how the Centre is trying to destroy the federal structure of the Indian Constitution. Mamata Banerjee has already written two letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to drop the proposed amendment to the IAS Cadre Rules as it will destroy the federal structure.

The party will highlight how the Centre has deprived Bengal of giving support during the pandemic. It will highlight how it has deliberately not sent adequate vaccine doses to the state. These issues will be taken up during the Budget Session.

Bandyopadhyay said TMC will take up the issue of changing the timings of Parliament with other political parties. Instead of holding the Parliament session from 11 am, the forthcoming session will be held from 4 pm.

It was learnt that Mamata Banerjee had reprimanded Aparupa Podder, MP from Arambag, for talking to the press on the Kalyan Bandyopadhyay issue. Podder had demanded the removal of Bandyopadhyay from the post of chief whip of the party in the Lok Sabha. Banerjee has instructed all MPs to be present at the organisational election of the party on February 2. Banerjee also stated that though she keeps busy, she would also try to look after the organisational work of the party. She also asked the MPs to reach out to her if they had any grievances and would soon set up a committee where the Parliamentarians can discuss their problems if any.