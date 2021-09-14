Mamata does door-to-door campaigning, woos voters

KOLKATA: Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress' (TMC) candidate for the by-election in Bhowanipore Assembly seat, took part in a door-to-door campaign on Monday.



On her way back home from Nabanna—the state administrative headquarters—she went to the areas that fall under wards 77 and 73. She talked to the residents and urged them to vote for her.

Eight wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) constitute the Bhowanipore Assembly constituency. These wards are 63, 70, 71, 72, 73, 74, 77 and 82. There are more than 2 lakh voters and 288 polling stations. The polling percentage in the 2021 Assembly election was 65.66.

In the 2021 Assembly election, TMC took a lead of over 21,000 votes in ward 77. This was followed by ward 82, where the party took a lead of over 6000 votes.

TMC had trailed behind the BJP in ward 70 and 74 by 2000 votes and 537 votes respectively in the 2021 Assembly election. In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP took a lead of 4000 votes and 5000 votes in wards 70 and 73 respectively. In 2015 Kolkata Municipal Corporation election, Asim Basu of BJP was elected from ward 70. He later joined the Trinamool Congress.

In ward 70, more than 60 per cent voters are non-Bengali.

Trinamool Congress has laid more emphasis on wards 70 and 74, where the party workers are carrying out intense door-to-door campaign. Senior party leaders said as Mamata Banerjee is the candidate in the by-election, the party would do well in both the wards.

Due to the pandemic, there would not be any central rally and Banerjee would campaign in all the eight wards. TMC has prepared a list of 20 leaders, who will canvas for her. They include Subrata Mukherjee, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, Partha Chatterjee, Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Firhad Hakim and Aroop Biswas. Mala Roy, party's Lok Sabha MP, will campaign among the women voters. During the workers' meeting held last week, Mamata Banerjee had instructed the party's rank and file not to take the by-election lightly.

Priyanka Tibrewal of BJP and Srijib Biswas of CPI(M) filed their nominations on Monday.

There is resentment among the local BJP workers as youths from Barrackpore under the leadership of Arjun Singh, party's MP, have been given preference. Most of the BJP party offices in Bhowanipore are closed.