Mamata directs party workers to hold protest rallies to highlight Centre's lackadaisical attitude towards Bengal

Bolpur: Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chairperson Mamata Banerjee directed her party workers to hold protest rallies highlighting that the Centre is not undertaking any



development work, not even mere repairing of National Highway 60 despite

repeated requests of the local people.

The Chief Minister was informed about the "lackadaisical attitude" of the concerned Central authority (National Highway Authority of India) to take up the repairing work of National Highway 60 when she was holding the administrative review meeting of Birbhum district at Gitanjali Auditorium on Monday.

"Gherao the concerned officers if the repairing work of the national highway is not taken up," she said.

The TMC supremo added: "Put up posters with questions why the work is not being taken up despite

repeated requests. Hold meetings and rallies to let people know how the Centre is

depriving Bengal," Banerjee said. In the same breath she assured that the state government will do the needful

in case the Centre does not pay heed to the

requests.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has also announced the setting up of a Morobba Hub at Sainthia in Birbhum. It needs a mention that the place is well known for Morobba. "We have set up Misti Hub at Burdwan and now a Morobba Hub will be set up at Sainthia," Banerjee said.