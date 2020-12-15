Mamata directs party leaders to launch fight against BJP unitedly

Jalpaiguri: Targeting victory of her party in all the seats in North Bengal in the forthcoming Assembly elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC)chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Monday directed her party leaders to launch a united fight against BJP while holding a core committee meeting of the districts soon after landing at Jalpaiguri for her four-day tour of North Bengal.



Without losing a minute time after reaching Jalpaiguri, Banerjee held a closed door meeting with all the MLAs of her party and leaders including presidents of the district-in-councils of Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri, former chairpersons of civic bodies and chairpersons governing bodies at PWD Inspection Bunglow on Jalpaiguri Club Road. All 10 MLAs from the two districts including Maynaguri's MLA Ananta Deb Adhikari, about whom many speculations were going on, attended the meeting.

All the leaders were present for the pre-scheduled meeting at the PWD Inspection Bunglow situated adjacent to

police line helipad ground where her chopper, from Bagdogra Airport, landed at around 3.15 pm.

Banerjee, who will be holding two crucial political rallies in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively apart from a few inaugural programmes during her four-day-tour, have discussed the road map that the leaders have to follow to defeat BJP at any cost in these two districts where the saffron brigade had managed to leave a dent in 2019 Lok Sabha by bagging both Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar Parliamentary constituency seats.

With the Assembly elections is in the threshold, Banerjee directed leaders of her party not to leave any stone unturned in reaching to the people at their doorsteps to make them aware of the development that each and every part of Bengal has witnessed with a series of projects taken up by her government in the past nine years. She directed all to distribute the report card highlighting the state's development, which was recently released by her party, among people so that they can easily make the difference with that of state's situation in the Left Front regime and that of in present time.

Sources said that Banerjee directed the leaders that not a single booth should be left out in terms of reaching to the people in the grassroot level considering that poll results in Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri is quite significant to ensure an overwhelming result in the 54 seats in north Bengal. In the last Lok Sabha polls, Trinamool Congress was ahead in 13 out of the 54 Assembly constituencies.

According to political experts, there was a heavy swing of votes from Left Front to BJP in 2019 general elections. There was a decline in Left Front's vote percentage by 29 percent only in Cooch Behar in 2019 Lok Sabha elections compared to that of in 2016 Assembly polls.

Now, all eyes at the two major rallies of Trinamool Congress supremo with the first one at Jalpaiguri's APMC Ground on Tuesday where she, according to political analysts, would lash out at BJP for making false propaganda for their alleged move of defaming the police by claiming death of one of their worker in police firing who claimed to have died after being hit by "chharras" during an agitation programme at Uttar Kanya. Her second political rally is scheduled on Wednesday at Rash Mela ground in Cooch Behar. Banerjee will return to Kolkata on Thursday.

Senior TMC leader and the state Youth service minster Aroop Biswas accompanied the Chief Minister to North Bengal. Gautam Deb, MLA from Dabgram Phulbari Assembly constituency and the state Transport department, attended the core committee meeting.