Mamata directs all ministers to keep law & order in check on Holi

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed all ministers to take necessary steps to ensure that the law and order situation doesn't deteriorate on the day of Holi.



Sources said that she gave the directions to all her ministers during the cabinet meeting held at Nabanna on Monday, where she said to all her cabinet colleagues that the festival of Shivaratri has passed peacefully in the state.

Subsequently, she directed all her ministers to be in their respective Assembly constituencies on the day of Holi and to take necessary steps if they receive any information that anyone is attempting to undertake activities that might lead to deterioration of law and order situation in any part of the state.

Every year, most ministers and Trinamool Congress MLAs take part in the festival of Holi in their areas and exchange greetings with people from all walks of life.

The police will also take all necessary steps to ensure that no deterioration of the law and order situation takes place in any part of the state. Several programmes get organised on the day of Holi at various places, which see turnout of large numbers of people. Lakhs of people pour into places like Mayapur and Shantiniketan. Sources said that the police have already held a preliminary meeting in this connection.

The district authorities have also started taking necessary measures to ensure that no untoward incident takes place on the day of Holi. Notably, it is the past eight years during which the law and order situation in the state has improved.

Peace has got restored in Jangalmahal and Darjeeling. The Chief Minister has repeatedly said that people from different communities stay together in peace and harmony in the state.

Stating that peace and harmony is the tradition of Bengal, Banerjee has also said that all attempts to affect the same will be checked.