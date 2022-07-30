Millennium Post
Mamata did the right thing, but I am a victim of conspiracy: Partha
BY Team MP29 July 2022 7:21 PM GMT
Kolkata: Former Education minister Partha Chatterjee on Friday has reportedly claimed that he was a victim of conspiracy while entering ESI Hospital, Joka for periodical health check-up as ordered by the Calcutta High Court.

Reacting to reporters' questions, he said: "Mamata did the right thing, but I am a victim of conspiracy."

Arpita Mukherjee, his close aide, was also taken to the hospital. On Friday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials came to know that four luxurious cars, which either belonged to Mukherjee or were used by her, are missing from the Tollygunge housing from where Rs 21.90 crore was seized a few days ago. It is suspected that some important or significant objects might have been concealed inside those cars and to make sure those do not land into the hands of the investigators, the cars have been taken away. The ED officials are trying to locate those cars and also checking the surveillance camera footage to find out who took them out of the housing complex. Sources informed that ED officials found a few bank accounts of Mukherjee where a huge amount of money is deposited. Investigating officials may freeze those bank accounts to ensure the money is not withdrawn by anybody.

On Friday, as soon as the car in which Mukherjee was taken to Joka ESI Hospital stopped in front of the emergency ward, she broke into tears and refused to deboard the SUV. Later, Mukherjee was forcefully made to sit on a wheelchair and taken inside the hospital.

